Carol A. Engel nee Krol, age 57, passed away after a year-long fight with cancer; beloved wife of Kurt; loving mother of Kyle, Joe and Andrea; cherished daughter of Julia and the late Edward Krol; dear sister of Mark, Steve (Judy) and Alice Krol; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Christ the Servant Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Memorial Contributions to appreciated - . For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019