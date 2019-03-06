|
Carol A. Fitzpatrick (nee Hargett) March 4th. Loving wife of William F. Fitzpatrick. Beloved mother of Matthew and John (Sara) Fitzpatrick. Dear grandmother of John Jr., Margot and Mary Sara Fitzpatrick. Sister of Mary Kay (Darrell) Abney, Dr. Newell (Peggy) Hargett, Lucile Clifford and the late Bernard and Marilyn Hargett. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday at St. Cajetan Church 2445 W. 112th St. Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019