Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Fitzpatrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol A. Fitzpatrick Obituary
Carol A. Fitzpatrick (nee Hargett) March 4th. Loving wife of William F. Fitzpatrick. Beloved mother of Matthew and John (Sara) Fitzpatrick. Dear grandmother of John Jr., Margot and Mary Sara Fitzpatrick. Sister of Mary Kay (Darrell) Abney, Dr. Newell (Peggy) Hargett, Lucile Clifford and the late Bernard and Marilyn Hargett. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday at St. Cajetan Church 2445 W. 112th St. Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now