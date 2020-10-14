Carol A. Grimes (née Neumann), age 82, passed away in her home in La Grange Park on October 11, 2020. She was born in Orange, CA, the only child of Erwin and Frances (née Heins) Neumann. Carol was raised in Aurora, IL where her father owned a men's clothing store. She is a 1956 graduate of Madonna High School in Aurora, and attended Barat College in Lake Forest, IL. Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Grimes, four sons Jeff (Cathy), Mark (Denise), Brian (Jeanne) and Stephen (Kim), 12 grandchildren, David Memmott, Andy, Allie (Jacob) Ford, Jenny (Tom) Meade, Kelly, Christina, Madeline, Melissa, Bradley, Kaitlyn, Nicole, and Tessa and 1 great grandchild, Olivia. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Therese. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home,1025 W 55th Street, Countryside, IL. Social distancing guidelines in place. Masks required. Private Funeral Mass Friday, October 16 at St. Francis Xavier, La Grange, Il. Livestream Carol's funeral mass at: http://www/facebook.com/SFXParish.LG. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com