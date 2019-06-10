Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Carol A. Jaskierski Obituary
Carol A. Jaskierski, nee Smith, 76 late of Tinley Park. Beloved wife of Richard W. Jaskierski for 54 years. Loving mother of the late Richard R. Jaskierski, David (Nancy), and Brian (Mary Beth) Cherished grandmother of Caleigh, Jack, Conor, Erin, Caitlyn, and Claire. Dear sister of James (Donna) Smith, the late Larry Smith, Paul (Lois) Smith, and the late Earl Smith. Caring Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 AM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park, IL. toSt. Stephen's Catholic Church, Mass 9:30AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . For more information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
