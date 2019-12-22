|
Carol A. McDonough, nee Macica, age 75, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late John A.; dear mother of Karen (Thomas) Nutini, Susan Pflaumer, and the late Michael and Thomas McDonough; loving grandmother of Sydney and Amanda Pflaumer, Joey Nutini and Megan (Stephen) Brown; cherished great-grandmother of Natalie; fond sister of Don Macica. Visitation, Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019