Carol A. Mellor (nee Whisler), born December 12, 1938, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020. Her parents Carroll and Mary Whisler and her loving partner, Donald I. Richman, predecease Carol. Her "adopted" family, Judy Richman, Lynne Richman, and Biff Behr, her friends and her fellow residents of The Clare, as well as long-time members of the Columbia Yacht Club, survive her. Quick-witted, an agile writer and problem solver, Carol distinguished herself at various Michigan Avenue advertising agencies, before retiring from her marketing position at the Tribune. With her reliably acerbic commentary and self-deprecating humor, we who were lucky enough to be loved by her will miss the stories and the laughter. Per Carol's wishes, she was cremated and the Neptune Society will spread her ashes off the coast of Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
