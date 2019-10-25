Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MAHER FUNERAL HOME
17101 71st Avenue
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
9711 S. Kolin
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mitrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Mitrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Mitrick Obituary
Carol A. Mitrick nee Seiler, age 79 at rest October 23; beloved wife and lifelong dance partner of over 58 years of Steven; loving mother of Karen (Jack) Sullivan, Linda (Rick) Walt, Christine (Matthew) Remmes and Steven (Carri); cherished grandmother of Tom, Jack, Mary Beth, Michael, Ryan, Kyle, Katherine, Lauren, Ann Marie, Paul, Peyton and Hanna; also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Visitation Sunday, October 27th, from 3 to 8 pm at the MAHER FUNERAL HOME, 17101 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, (1 block east of Harlem on 71st Ave in the Olde Tinley Library). Funeral Monday, October 28th from the funeral home to St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn, for 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the (), preferred and appreciated. For further information please call 708-781-9212.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now