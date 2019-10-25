|
Carol A. Mitrick nee Seiler, age 79 at rest October 23; beloved wife and lifelong dance partner of over 58 years of Steven; loving mother of Karen (Jack) Sullivan, Linda (Rick) Walt, Christine (Matthew) Remmes and Steven (Carri); cherished grandmother of Tom, Jack, Mary Beth, Michael, Ryan, Kyle, Katherine, Lauren, Ann Marie, Paul, Peyton and Hanna; also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Visitation Sunday, October 27th, from 3 to 8 pm at the MAHER FUNERAL HOME, 17101 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, (1 block east of Harlem on 71st Ave in the Olde Tinley Library). Funeral Monday, October 28th from the funeral home to St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn, for 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the (), preferred and appreciated. For further information please call 708-781-9212.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019