|
|
Carol A. Nelson, nee Potsic, age 81 of Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Nelson, cherished cousin and aunt to many. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 3:00pm-8:00pm at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral Thursday, February 28, Lying in State 9:30am until time of Funeral Service, 10:00am at Good Shepherd Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6717 19th Street, Berwyn. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Stickney. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019