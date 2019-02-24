Home

Carol A. Nelson Obituary
Carol A. Nelson, nee Potsic, age 81 of Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Nelson, cherished cousin and aunt to many. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 3:00pm-8:00pm at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral Thursday, February 28, Lying in State 9:30am until time of Funeral Service, 10:00am at Good Shepherd Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6717 19th Street, Berwyn. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Stickney. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
