Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
8301 S. St. Louis Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
8301 S. St. Louis Ave.
Chicago, IL
Carol A. Schuberth

Carol A. Schuberth Obituary
Devoted wife of the late Henry "Hank"; Loving mother of Mary (Tom) Restko, Joe, Maya "Margie", Jim (Janis), Bob, John (Rachel), Carol, and Jeannie; Proud grandma of 17, and great-grandma of 9; Beloved sister of Lynn (Tom) Schuberth, Peg (Jack) Donohue, Jim (Shirl) Doyle, the late Larry Doyle, Bernie (Bob) Kennealy, and Mary Anne (Dave) O'Callaghan; Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Monday, all family and friends will meet directly at St. Denis Church, 8301 S. St. Louis Ave. Chicago for Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2020
