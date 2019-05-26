Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Carol A. Smolen

Carol A. Smolen Obituary
Carol A. Smolen, age 59 of Tinley Park died May 24, 2019 of cancer. Daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Smolen of Garfield Ridge. Loving mother of Lauren (Kris Kabot) Domecki and Paul (Kristen Price) Domecki; proud grandmother of Emma Domecki and Lucy Kabot. Cherished sister and best friend of Cheryl Horvat ( the late Tom Horvat), godmother of Grace Horvat, aunt of Tom Horvat Jr.( Iya Horvat). Carol will be deeply missed and always remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Carol was a graduate of DePaul University and a dedicated employee of First Midwest Bank for over 20 years until her retirement in 2018. Memorial services are pending. Arrangements by Brady-Gill Funeral Home Tinley Park. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
