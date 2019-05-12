Home

Carol A. Voegeli Obituary
Carol A. Voegeli, 81, died on April 1, 2019, in her home in Leesburg, Virginia. Carol had previously been a long-time resident of Glen Ellyn and Naperville. Carol is survived by her daughters "Betsy" (Jeff) Scudder of Leesburg, VA; Anne Voegeli of Virginia Beach, VA; and step-children Ellen Prignano of Warrenville; and William (Martha) Voegeli of Claremont, CA; and grand-daughters Susan Amos, Janelle Arrighi, Kathryn Coyle, Elisa Scudder and Gabrielle Scudder; and sisters Beth Welker and Susan Gately. A Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Glen Ellyn, 424 Forest Avenue, at 1:00 on Friday, May 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to YMCA Camp Nawakwa at https://www.ymcachicago.org/nawakwa/pages/donate-form. To send condolences visit www.colonialfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
