|
|
Carol Kantor Coronelli, eldest daughter of Stephen and Marie and devoted sister of Clifford, was born July 5, 1930, in Chicago and died surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 4. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frank D. Coronelli, eldest son of Dan and Marietta and dear brother of Lawrence. Frank was born on April 8, 1927, in Chicago. He died prior to his wife on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Carol and Frank were married in 1954 in Chicago and raised five children in Hoffman Estates, Evanston and Wilmette. They are survived by their children, Jane Fox (Gregg) of Escondido, CA, Ruth Sullivan (Ray) of Glenview, Dan (Germaine) of Louisville, CO, David of Braidwood, and Tom (Beth) of Glen Ellyn.
Carol and Frank were proud grandparents of Andy (Naomi) and Dan (Emily) Fox, Molly (Kyle), Joe, and Jane Sullivan, Brody, Holden, and Mia Coronelli, Rick and Jenny Coronelli, Kristen Vetri, and Sophia and Ethan Coronelli. They were also thrilled to have been great-grandparents to Summer and Honey Fox, Scott and Grace Coronelli, and Kayla SanFilippo. Their enthusiastic involvement and support significantly influenced their grandchildren.
Frank retired from Appetizers, Inc. in 1984 and Carol retired from Evanston Hospital the same year. They spent the first 15 years of their retirement in Nashville, IN before moving to Huntley, IL in 1999 to be closer to their grandchildren. Frank and Carol loved spending time outdoors, travelling, dancing, laughing, singing, and eating (especially "good bread").
An informal gathering to honor Carol and Frank will take place in their son's home in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, September 7, 3-6 PM. To truly celebrate in the manner in which they lived their lives, there will be food, laughter, "Sweet Caroline" on repeat, and plenty of loud Coronellis. For further details, please contact via email: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019