Carol Ann Casmere
1942 - 2020
Carol Ann Casmere (nee Long), age 78, died peacefully September 19, 2020 at her Florida home with her husband and children by her side. Born June 14, 1942 Carol was an intensely loyal and giving person, always putting the needs of others above her own. A friend to many, she was always the first to volunteer, care for others, and help those in need. Artistic, crafty, and athletic, Carol rose to every challenge with a mixture of grace, grit, and tenacity balanced by a beautiful smile, sparkling "Irish" eyes, and an infectious laugh. She battled her long illness without complaint, and with characteristic dignity and courage. Formerly of Westmont, Illinois, Carol moved to Florida in 2018 and is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Edward "Casey" Casmere, her daughter Stacey Schuster (husband William), her son Edward Casmere (wife Beth), grandchildren (Will, Lauren, Trevor, Abigail, and Anna), her sisters Barbara Mix (husband Robert) and Patricia Long, sister-in-law Susan Mueller, and too many close friends to mention. Carol is predeceased by her parents Francis "Frank" Long and Catherine "Kay" Long (nee Buckley). Local services will be private with a public celebration of life memorial to be held in Illinois at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
