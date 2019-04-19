|
|
Carol Ann Infante, nee Cresta. Age 75 of Palatine, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck." Loving mother of Michael (Tracy), Steven and Linda (John) Chiappetta. Devoted Nana of Lauren, Matthew, Jacob, Joey and the late Emilee Ann. Step-Nana of Nicholas, Christopher and Joseph. Dear sister of Linda Crabtree and the late Mary Louise Novy. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 22, 3-9 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ., www.donations.diabetes.org, are appreciated. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019