Carol Ann Kane, age 89 of Vernon Hills, IL (formerly Winnetka) died peacefully surrounded by family. Loving mother of Patrice (Robert) Rich, Daniel (Allison) O'Leary, Ann Elizabeth (Lee) Padgitt, Julie (William) O'Connor and Aileen (Traynor). Proud grandmother of Elizabeth, Jack, and Claire Christensen, Patrick, Emily (Hickey), John, and Michael O'Leary, Eric, Ann, and Nicholas Padgitt, Margaret, Daniel, Baby Billy, and Erin O'Connor and Mary, Meghan and Kiley Traynor. Dear sister to Gail Keane, Kevin Kane and the late John F. Kane III. Visitation Saturday December 14, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Divine Word Parish at Sacred Heart Church 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chicago Botanic Gardens, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
