Carol Ann Keane, of Downers Grove, age 78, joined her creator on October 24, 2020 despite the attentive care she received at Good Samaritan Hospital. Carol was the fourth and youngest child of Mary (Kearney) and William Collins both of whom preceded her in death, along with her brothers Robert and William. Carol leaves behind her children, Katherine Prendergast, John (Karen) Keane, Michael (Marta) Keane, and Margaret (Brian) Moffett. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Ivancevich in Florida, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed several adventures with her family, the grandest being a trip with her sister to Ireland, the birthplace of their mother. Per her wishes, she was cremated at Care Memorial Cremation and will be interred at Holy Sepulchre Roman Catholic Cemetery, near her son, Billy, who passed as an infant. Carol will be fondly remembered by all that knew her for her sweet smile and the care she gave to others. In lieu of flowers, the family, in keeping with Carol's spirit, requests those reading this to perform an act of kindness.





