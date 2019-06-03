Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Carol Ann Mladinic Obituary
Carol Ann Mladinic, nee Van Laten, age 83, beloved wife for 58 years to Marin Mladinic. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and Dora Van Laten. Preceded in death by her siblings Alice (late Jerry) Vos, Claude (late Joan) Van Laten, Doris (late John) Zuidema and Frances (late John) Voss. Dear aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Entombment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Elim Christian Services or Bethshan Association are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019
