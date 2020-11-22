1/1
Carol Ann Silhavy
Carol Silhavy, née Fitzpatrick, 86, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on November 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Silhavy; loving mother of Kenneth (Eva) Silhavy, Susan (Christopher) Angell, Christina (Terry) McBride, Michael (Barbara) Silhavy, Carolyn (Craig) Mannarino, and the late John Silhavy and Mark (Karen) Silhavy; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Darlene) Silhavy, Kimberly Silhavy, Ryan (Elizabeth) Silhavy, Jake Silhavy, Caitlyn Silhavy, Camryn Silhavy, Charlie Angell, Teddy Angell, John McBride, Seamus McBride, Mia Mannarino, Chloe Mannarino and Reed Mannarino; beloved great grandmother of Jonathan Silhavy and Emmett Silhavy.

She was the most loving and generous Mom, who was fiercely proud of her family. She exuded boundless joy, gratitude, faith and love; a legacy that now endures and shines through those touched by her. She led by example and lived by the motto, "the secret of a happy life is to think kindly of the past and live fully in the now."

Private family Visitation and Interment at the Chapel at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Fisher Foundation www.alzinfo.org. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Memories & Condolences

November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
