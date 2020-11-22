Carol Silhavy, née Fitzpatrick, 86, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on November 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Silhavy; loving mother of Kenneth (Eva) Silhavy, Susan (Christopher) Angell, Christina (Terry) McBride, Michael (Barbara) Silhavy, Carolyn (Craig) Mannarino, and the late John Silhavy and Mark (Karen) Silhavy; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Darlene) Silhavy, Kimberly Silhavy, Ryan (Elizabeth) Silhavy, Jake Silhavy, Caitlyn Silhavy, Camryn Silhavy, Charlie Angell, Teddy Angell, John McBride, Seamus McBride, Mia Mannarino, Chloe Mannarino and Reed Mannarino; beloved great grandmother of Jonathan Silhavy and Emmett Silhavy.
She was the most loving and generous Mom, who was fiercely proud of her family. She exuded boundless joy, gratitude, faith and love; a legacy that now endures and shines through those touched by her. She led by example and lived by the motto, "the secret of a happy life is to think kindly of the past and live fully in the now."
Private family Visitation and Interment at the Chapel at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Fisher Foundation www.alzinfo.org
. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com