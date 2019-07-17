Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery Office
801 Michigan City Rd.
Calumet City, IL
View Map
Carol Ann Smaron, Age 70. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth; loving sister of Ronald (Pamela), Joseph (Carolyn), Robert (Sharry), and the late Todd; beloved aunt of Lauren, Lindsay, and Savannah; companion of Roxie and the late Lucy, Emmie, Cinamon, Yum Yum, French Fry, Licorice, Maggie, Gussy, Pumpkin, and Cindy. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, July 20, 2019 for a Committal Service at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery Office, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL 60409. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to PAWS Chicago, www.pawschicago.org. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
