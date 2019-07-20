|
|
Passed away July 10th. Carol was raised in Lisle IL and also lived in Cottage Grove MN, Olathe KS, North Richland Hills TX and The Villages FL.
Preceded in death by her husband James Pierucci, son Thomas Pierucci and parents Anna and James Snow.
Survived by her daughter Susan Bruber (Scott), son Anthony Pierucci (Paula), grandchildren Holly Clark, Dennis Helm, Anne Bruber, Amanda Pierucci, Ashley Pierucci, Matthew Bruber, Dominic Pierucci and 10 great grandchildren.
There will be a service at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights MN on September 7th at 11am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 20 to July 21, 2019