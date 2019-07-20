Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Mendota Heights, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Pierucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Anne (Snow) Pierucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Anne (Snow) Pierucci Obituary
Passed away July 10th. Carol was raised in Lisle IL and also lived in Cottage Grove MN, Olathe KS, North Richland Hills TX and The Villages FL.

Preceded in death by her husband James Pierucci, son Thomas Pierucci and parents Anna and James Snow.

Survived by her daughter Susan Bruber (Scott), son Anthony Pierucci (Paula), grandchildren Holly Clark, Dennis Helm, Anne Bruber, Amanda Pierucci, Ashley Pierucci, Matthew Bruber, Dominic Pierucci and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be a service at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights MN on September 7th at 11am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.