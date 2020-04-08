|
Carol, of St.John Indiana, formerly of Orland Park, Illinois, passed away on March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Gordon Grober and the late Jack Barker. Loving mother to Kimberly (Tom) Stotts, Glen Barker and Lisa (Mark) Gouwens. Beautiful grandmother to Erica Stotts, Lauren (Mike) Klimson, Matthew Gouwens, David Gouwens, Ashton Barker and Kayla Barker. Great-grandmother to Addison and Michael Klimson and fond sister to Charles Wagner. Burial is private due to current circumstances. To express your condolences, visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020