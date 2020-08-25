Carol C. Nemesnyik (nee Schlesna), Born into Eternal Life on August 22, 2020. Beloved and devoted wife of John Nemesnyik for 50 years. Most wonderful loving and giving mother of Catherine Nemesnyik. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine and Theodore Schlesna. Dear sister of Jane (David) Friggle of Branson, MO. Carol is remembered as a multi-talented artist, teacher, and friend to all. She served as a teacher and librarian at South Shore and Hubbard High Schools. Carol enjoyed calligraphy, sewing, choral singing, various crafts, decorating, travel, and cooking. She generously shared her time and talent with anyone who asked for her guidance. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Wednesday morning, August 26th, for visitation 9:30am-10:30am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com