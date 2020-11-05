1/
Carol (Hedblom) Currie
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Currie, age 69, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 peacefully in her summer home in Castle Park, MI.

Carol was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced their time together. She was especially fond of her newer role of "C.C." to her three darling grandchildren. With a great sense of wit and humor, she was a ferocious reader, an incredible cook and looked forward to the challenge of the NYT Sunday Crossword each week. Carol attended Latin School of Chicago from kindergarten through high school graduation. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree in anthropology at U Mass at Amherst. Carol spent her post college early years working for Mademoiselle Magazine where she grew her love of fashion. Always ahead of the trends, her favorite place to call home was London, England where she lived for nearly 20 years before moving back to her hometown of Chicago in 2003.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Hedblom.

She is survived by her daughter, Emily Currie and wife Kirsten Wagner; son, Colman and wife Katie Currie; grandchildren, Crawford, Shafer, and Lennie Currie; and brother, Lawrence and wife Susanna Hedblom.

The family is planning to celebrate her life privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's honor may be given to PAWS of Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614. www.langelandsterenberg.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved