Carol Currie, age 69, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 peacefully in her summer home in Castle Park, MI.
Carol was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced their time together. She was especially fond of her newer role of "C.C." to her three darling grandchildren. With a great sense of wit and humor, she was a ferocious reader, an incredible cook and looked forward to the challenge of the NYT Sunday Crossword each week. Carol attended Latin School of Chicago from kindergarten through high school graduation. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree in anthropology at U Mass at Amherst. Carol spent her post college early years working for Mademoiselle Magazine where she grew her love of fashion. Always ahead of the trends, her favorite place to call home was London, England where she lived for nearly 20 years before moving back to her hometown of Chicago in 2003.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Hedblom.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily Currie and wife Kirsten Wagner; son, Colman and wife Katie Currie; grandchildren, Crawford, Shafer, and Lennie Currie; and brother, Lawrence and wife Susanna Hedblom.
The family is planning to celebrate her life privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's honor may be given to PAWS of Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614. www.langelandsterenberg.com