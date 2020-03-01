Home

Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Skokie, IL
Shiva
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
3915 N. Lawndale Avenue
Chicago, IL
Carol Dee Horn

Carol Dee Horn Obituary
Carol Dee Horn, 75, passed away surrounded by family on February 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Stuart Horn. Loving mother of Michael (Cynthia) Horn, Stacey (David) Sullivan, Mindy (Caleb) Ramsey, and Howard (Stephanie Swenson) Horn. Proud grandmother of Courtney Horn, Taylor Horn, Jake Horn, Rachael Sullivan and Julian Ramsey. Daughter of the late Mollie (nee Boiko) Menes and late Ernest Menes.

Carol was a long-time resident of the Chicago area and graduated from Niles East High School. She also lived in Sun Lakes, Arizona and Portland, Oregon.

The funeral will be on Thursday, March 5 at 2:00 PM CT at the chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, Illinois. The Shiva will be observed immediately after the funeral until 8:00 PM and on March 6 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 3915 N. Lawndale Avenue in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue at

www.lostourhome.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
