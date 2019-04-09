Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Carol Ipjian
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Ipjian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol E. Ipjian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol E. Ipjian Obituary
Carol E. Ipjian, nee Swanson, beloved wife of the late Suren Ipjian; loving mother of Ronald (Julie) Ipjian; cherished grandmother of Michael (Erin) Ipjian and Laura Ipjian; dear sister of the late Albert W., Jr. (Hilda) Swanson. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019, 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Service, 10:30 am at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's name may be made to Evanston Police and Fire Foundation, 1454 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201.Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now