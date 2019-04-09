|
|
Carol E. Ipjian, nee Swanson, beloved wife of the late Suren Ipjian; loving mother of Ronald (Julie) Ipjian; cherished grandmother of Michael (Erin) Ipjian and Laura Ipjian; dear sister of the late Albert W., Jr. (Hilda) Swanson. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019, 9:00 am until time of the Funeral Service, 10:30 am at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's name may be made to Evanston Police and Fire Foundation, 1454 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201.Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019