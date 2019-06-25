Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
Carol E. Schwader Obituary
Carol E. Schwader, age 78, of Portage, formerly of Hobart, passed away June 23, 2019. She was a graduate of Dyer Central High School, a homemaker and CNA in Valparaiso. Carol loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo and being a member of the "Happy Hooker" social crochet club.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents-Ilus and Mildred Wood; sisters-Betty McElwain, Phyllis Trepus. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years-Robert; children-Christina DeBoe, Linda (Jerry) Clark, Robert (Vivian) Schwader, Jr., Theresa Holland, Ginger Duffy; grandchildren-Heather, Tim, Jennifer, Matthew, Shane, Chantz, Robert Paul, Jessica, Wendy, Erica and Emili, Zachary, Rebecca; 12 great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with Carol's family on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Cremation to follow services. www.burnsfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
