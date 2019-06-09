|
|
Beloved wife of the late Frank Scianna. Loving mother of Sherry (Dan) Gluekert, Tom Scianna, and Michelle Datoli. Cherished grandmother of Shawna (Dominick) Pisano, Sherise, Christian, Gianna, Alec, and Alaina. Dear sister of William 'Tom' (Svetlana), and Shirley. Aunt of many. Cherished life fiend of Robert Weyrauch. Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Monday, June 10, 2019 10:00 am from at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park to St. Maria Goretti Church for mass 10:30 am. Inurnment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. For information please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019