Carol E. Shevlin Griffith
Carol E. Shevlin Griffith, age 69, born in Chicago to the late Frank and Frances (Reedy) Shevlin, passed on October 29, 2020. Carol is survived by her daughters Lindsey (Justin) Schmitz and MacKenzie Griffith; her treasured granddaughters Heidi Elizabeth and Gwendolyn Elise Schmitz; her siblings the late Jean (Richard) Hills, Mary Clare (late Gerald) Loftus, Patricia Shevlin, Peggy Shevlin, Eileen Dowd, and James (late Lynn) Shevlin; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Carol touched many lives and will truly be missed by all.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
