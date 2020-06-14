Carol F. Celozzi
Carol F. Celozzi age 83 passed away June 11, 2020. Longtime resident of Elmhurst, IL and active  member at Visitation Church. Beloved wife of Nicholas Celozzi for 64 years. Loving mother of Rosanne, Joseph, Nicholas (Krista), and Christian. Proud grandmother of 12. Great grandmother of 5. Cherished sister of Pat and Tony (the late Nancy) Faragia. Services will be private. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL www.ElmhurstFH.com or (630) 834-3515.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Dear Joe and family,
I am so sorry that your dear Mother has passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May she for ever be in your hearts and
in your loving memories.

Sincerely,
Mike Morgan
Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin
Mike Morgan
Friend
June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Many fond memories from your next door neighbors. Thoughts and Prayers.
Love,
Bobby
Robert Antoon
Neighbor
June 13, 2020
l will always remember the great dinners you sent back to the store
Frank DeBartolo
June 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Laura Stallone
Friend
June 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing Carol at family gatherings. Sending prayers of comfort for the family.
Joanne Wingier
Family
June 13, 2020
Carol was a very special lady. We always exchanged Birthday wishes in our Birthdays.
Bonnie & I ended living on A1A in Boca Raton, Fla because of Carol & Nick.

Rest In Peace Our deepest condolences Nick ...John & Bonnie Calfs
John calfa
Friend
