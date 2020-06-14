Dear Joe and family,
I am so sorry that your dear Mother has passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May she for ever be in your hearts and
in your loving memories.
Sincerely,
Mike Morgan
Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin
Carol F. Celozzi age 83 passed away June 11, 2020. Longtime resident of Elmhurst, IL and active member at Visitation Church. Beloved wife of Nicholas Celozzi for 64 years. Loving mother of Rosanne, Joseph, Nicholas (Krista), and Christian. Proud grandmother of 12. Great grandmother of 5. Cherished sister of Pat and Tony (the late Nancy) Faragia. Services will be private. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL www.ElmhurstFH.com or (630) 834-3515.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.