Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Shore Congregation
1185 Sheridan Rd
Glencoe, IL 60022
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Road
Glencoe, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Farber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Farber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Farber Obituary
Carolyn R. "Carol" Farber, nee Rice, age 82, of Highland Park. Beloved wife for 59+ years of Arthur, devoted and adored mother of Jill (Richard) Fitzburgh, Caryn (Harlan) Kahn and Steven (Paige) Farber. Incredible grandmother of Matthew, Amanda, Reid, Jocelyn, Laine, Spencer and Sloane. Loving daughter of the late Mary and Bernard Rice. Dear sister of the late Donna (the late Donald) Levin. Fond sister-in-law to Carol (Uriel) Oko. Cherished aunt to Allison Brightman, Philip Levin and Leah Oko. Wonderful friend to many. Services Tuesday 10 AM at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe. Interment private. Memorial contributions to American Friends of Magen David Adom, 3175 Commercial Av. #101, Northbrook, IL 60062 (www.afmda.org). Information Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 847-255-3520.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.