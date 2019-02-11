|
|
Carolyn R. "Carol" Farber, nee Rice, age 82, of Highland Park. Beloved wife for 59+ years of Arthur, devoted and adored mother of Jill (Richard) Fitzburgh, Caryn (Harlan) Kahn and Steven (Paige) Farber. Incredible grandmother of Matthew, Amanda, Reid, Jocelyn, Laine, Spencer and Sloane. Loving daughter of the late Mary and Bernard Rice. Dear sister of the late Donna (the late Donald) Levin. Fond sister-in-law to Carol (Uriel) Oko. Cherished aunt to Allison Brightman, Philip Levin and Leah Oko. Wonderful friend to many. Services Tuesday 10 AM at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe. Interment private. Memorial contributions to American Friends of Magen David Adom, 3175 Commercial Av. #101, Northbrook, IL 60062 (www.afmda.org). Information Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 847-255-3520.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019