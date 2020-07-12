1/1
Sister Carol Frances Jegen
1925 - 2020
Sister Carol Frances Jegen, BVM died July 7, 2020, at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 94. Sister was a theologian, teacher, author, and activist for peace and justice. She was instrumental in developing Mundelein College's theology major and Peace Studies program, which she also directed. She was a teacher and administrator at Mundelein from 1957-91, and professor of pastoral studies at Loyola University Chicago from 1991-94. Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. All events may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/

Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1925, in Chicago to Julian and Evelyn (Bostelmann) Jegen. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation Sept. 8, 1944, from St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1947, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1952.

Sister Carol Frances ministered as a teacher in Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Sister Mary Evelyn Jegen, SND; a brother Richard Jegen; and brother-in-law Robert Belke. She is survived by sisters Carol Belke, West Bloomfield, Mich., and Sister Evelyn Jegen, RC, Chicago; sister-in-law Genevieve Jegen, Chicago; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 75 years. Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:15 - 10:45 AM
virtual visitation
JUL
15
Service
09:30 - 10:15 AM
Sharing of Memories via Zoom
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
All events may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/
