Carol F. Lund(nee Hughes) February 19, 1935-July 28, 2020 beloved wife of the late Herbert R. Lund, mother of Kevin(Kimberly) cherished grandmother of Tanner & Tyler, daughter of Vincent B. Hughes Sr. and Mildred(Gilbert), dear sister of the late Rosemary(Thomas) Bogacki, dear brother of the late Vincent B. Hughes Jr.(Marjorie) and the late Robert. Sister in law of Joan(late Robert) Lund. Fond Aunt and friend to many. Life long friend to Joanne(Esford) Tyrrell. Interment private.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.