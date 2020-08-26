Carol G. Mittleman nee Green, 77. Loving mother of Tracy (Craig) Silverman, Tara Mittleman and Jaime Litjens. Loving and proud grandmother to Mindy, Justin, Fritz and Faye. Aunt to Mitchell. Sister of Kenneth (Sarena) Green and Eugene (Marjorie) Green. Chairman of The English Literature Department -Steinmetz High School. Successfully Facilitated International Baccalaureate Program. Dedicated Educator-Adored by her Students. International Adventurer, Touched Many Lives and Loved by Many. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60610, http://www.ruthpage.org/donate
or The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60604, https://cso.org/support/Make-a-Gift/
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com