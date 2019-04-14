|
|
Carol Goodman Pondel, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Goodman and the late Sheldon Pondel, passed away peacefully on 4-4-2019. Loving mother of Barbara (the late Stephen) Jackson, Stanley "Skip" (Virginia) Goodman, and the late James Goodman. Adored grandmother of Aaron (Erika) Jackson, Elizabeth (Donald) Rappaport, Jennifer Goodman, and Lisa Goodman. Cherished great grandmother of Nathan, Joseph, David, Stephen, Noah, and Ava. Dear sister of the late Mickey Schuster. Special friend of Mark Bloch. Carol will be remembered by her love of life, sense of humor and her many life long friends whom she loved and loved her. Shiva Sunday, April 28 from 2-5PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Botanic Gardens, www.chicagobotanic.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019