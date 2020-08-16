1/1
Carol H. Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol H. Becker. Retired C.P.S. teacher. Loving mother of Lisa S. (Scott Koczur) Becker and Stephen D. (Jennifer) Becker. Proud grandmother of Isaak J. Fowler and Avery M. and Zachary E. Becker. Cherished cousin and friend of many. Funeral services will be private but the service may be viewed live Monday, August 17, at 1:30PM or any time after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to NWI Parkinson Inc. or Hadassah Chicago-North Shore would be greatly appreciated. Info at www.MitzvahFunerals.com or 630-648-9824.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral service
01:30 PM
online, live-stream at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved