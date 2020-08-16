Carol H. Becker. Retired C.P.S. teacher. Loving mother of Lisa S. (Scott Koczur) Becker and Stephen D. (Jennifer) Becker. Proud grandmother of Isaak J. Fowler and Avery M. and Zachary E. Becker. Cherished cousin and friend of many. Funeral services will be private but the service may be viewed live Monday, August 17, at 1:30PM or any time after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to NWI Parkinson Inc. or Hadassah Chicago-North Shore would be greatly appreciated. Info at www.MitzvahFunerals.com
or 630-648-9824.