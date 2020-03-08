|
|
Carol Hall Gosselin, née Jessup, age 88; beloved wife of the late Richard Estep Hall, Jr., and then the late John Webb Gosselin; loving mother of Robert J. (Joanie) Hall and Elizabeth Hall Wieczorek; step-mother of Mary Lee (Donald) Beauregard, Cissy (Bill) Claypool, Jim, and Ed (Debby) Gosselin; dear grandmother of Frannie, Stepper and Henry Hall, and Hayden and Abby Wieczorek; step-grandmother of 9; fond aunt and friend to many. Family will greet friends on Friday, April 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service at the Union Church of Hinsdale, 137 S. Garfield St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Private family interment, Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wellness House, 131 N. County Line Rd., Hinsdale, IL 60521 or www.wellnesshouse.org/ways-to-give, appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020