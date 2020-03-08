Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275

Carol Hall Gosselin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Hall Gosselin Obituary
Carol Hall Gosselin, née Jessup, age 88; beloved wife of the late Richard Estep Hall, Jr., and then the late John Webb Gosselin; loving mother of Robert J. (Joanie) Hall and Elizabeth Hall Wieczorek; step-mother of Mary Lee (Donald) Beauregard, Cissy (Bill) Claypool, Jim, and Ed (Debby) Gosselin; dear grandmother of Frannie, Stepper and Henry Hall, and Hayden and Abby Wieczorek; step-grandmother of 9; fond aunt and friend to many. Family will greet friends on Friday, April 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service at the Union Church of Hinsdale, 137 S. Garfield St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Private family interment, Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wellness House, 131 N. County Line Rd., Hinsdale, IL 60521 or www.wellnesshouse.org/ways-to-give, appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -