Carol was born October 11, 1922 in Chicago. She passed away peacefully June 8, 2019 in Barrington, surrounded by her loving family. Carol is survived by her children, Larry (Sue) Nelson, Mark (Carolyne) Nelson, and Patricia (Greg) Morin, grandchildren, Sandy (Ron) Golminas, Julie (Jeff) Clifford, Timothy (Brittany) Nelson, Meredith (Ryan) Sikes, Annika Morin, Kyle Morin, Andy Layton and Diana (Brandon) Buck; and great grandchildren, Jack and Matthew Golminas, Wade and Megan Clifford, Holly and Will Sikes, Juliet Nelson and Grady Buck. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clifford; daughter, Laura Peterson, son-in-law, Lee Peterson, 2 sisters, and one brother. Carol volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital for over 30 years and was named their Volunteer of the Year in 2009, and was a 2009 BACOA Hall of Fame Honoree. She was an avid community service volunteer and an original founding Board Member of the Buehler YMCA. Carol was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, traveling, and spending time with her family. She lived in Barrington for 53 years. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515, or advocategiving.org. Visitation will be 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11am, Friday, June 14 at the Presbyterian Church of Barrington, 6 Brinker Road, Barrington. Interment will be private. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019