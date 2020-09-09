Carol I. Barker (nee Walker) age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted mother of Jane (Allen) Jung and the late Susan Wagner and Dennis (Kathi). Loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 2. Former proofreader at Reporter Regional Newspapers and longtime member of T.O.P.S.
Visitation Friday, Sept. 11th, 9 AM until time of service 12 noon at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum.
Please make donations to Heifer project (www.heifer.org
) or American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
).
Funeral service live streaming https://asimplestreaming.com/barker
