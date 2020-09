Carol I. Barker (nee Walker) age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted mother of Jane (Allen) Jung and the late Susan Wagner and Dennis (Kathi). Loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 2. Former proofreader at Reporter Regional Newspapers and longtime member of T.O.P.S.Visitation Friday, Sept. 11th, 9 AM until time of service 12 noon at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum.Please make donations to Heifer project ( www.heifer.org ) or American Cancer Society www.cancer.org ).Funeral service live streaming https://asimplestreaming.com/barker Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410