Carol J. Ivins, nee Walker age 70, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away, Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 at Edward Hospital. She was born on Oct. 7, 1949 in Chicago, IL to her loving parents Bertha and the late Steven Walker. Cherished wife of the late Donald Ivins, wedded for 34 years. Devoted mother of Todd (Dulce) Ivins of Plainfield, Curt Ivins of Plainfield, and Elliot Ivins. Adored grandma of Madison and Evelyn Ivins. Dearest sister of Sandra (John) Karuschak and Steven (Salli) Walker and their families. Carol was an avid gardener, enjoyed her annual vacation spot in Curacao and loved the time spent with her grandchildren. Visitation will be Mon., Nov. 4th 4:00-8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt.30 & Rt. 59) A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Tues., Nov. 5th, 10:30 AM at the funeral home chapel. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info: 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019