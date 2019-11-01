Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Ivins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Ivins


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Ivins Obituary
Carol J. Ivins, nee Walker age 70, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away, Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 at Edward Hospital. She was born on Oct. 7, 1949 in Chicago, IL to her loving parents Bertha and the late Steven Walker. Cherished wife of the late Donald Ivins, wedded for 34 years. Devoted mother of Todd (Dulce) Ivins of Plainfield, Curt Ivins of Plainfield, and Elliot Ivins. Adored grandma of Madison and Evelyn Ivins. Dearest sister of Sandra (John) Karuschak and Steven (Salli) Walker and their families. Carol was an avid gardener, enjoyed her annual vacation spot in Curacao and loved the time spent with her grandchildren. Visitation will be Mon., Nov. 4th 4:00-8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Joliet Rd Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt.30 & Rt. 59) A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Tues., Nov. 5th, 10:30 AM at the funeral home chapel. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info: 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -