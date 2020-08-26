Carol J. Pauly, of Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Helen and Carl Pauly. Dear sister of Nancy Gutreuter. Fond teacher for forty years at Farnsworth School. Funeral services will be held privately at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern University - School of Education and Social Policy, Evanston, Illinois. For Funeral Information call 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.