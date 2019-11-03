Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Directors and Crematory
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI 53545
608-754-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schneider Funeral Directors and Crematory
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI 53545
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Schneider Funeral Directors and Crematory
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI 53545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Vitaioli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Vitaioli


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Vitaioli Obituary
Carol J. Vitaioli, age 75, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Willowick Assisted Living Facility in Clinton, WI. Born in Chicago, April 15, 1944; the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy Palmissano. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 1800 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI; with time of prayers at 2:00 pm. Visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com for obituary and online condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -