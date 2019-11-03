|
|
Carol J. Vitaioli, age 75, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Willowick Assisted Living Facility in Clinton, WI. Born in Chicago, April 15, 1944; the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy Palmissano. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 1800 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI; with time of prayers at 2:00 pm. Visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com for obituary and online condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019