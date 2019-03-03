Home

Carol Jean Boyer Obituary
Carol Jean Boyer, 75, of Chicago's North Center neighborhood, longtime cashier at Jewel Food Stores on Lincoln Ave., passed away peacefully February 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Michael (fiancée Beth Poshepny), Kimberly Boyer, and James (Amy) Boyer. Dear friend and neighbor of Marcella Bloodworth. Preceded in death by parents Leo Franczvai and Mildred Brown Franczvai, brother Robert (Linda) Franczvai, and husband Douglas Jon Boyer. Carol always put others first and will be deeply missed. Memorial gathering Sunday March 10, 1-6pm, (prayers 4pm) at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Highway (1 bl N of Devon/Harlem), Chicago, 60631. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
