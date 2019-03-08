Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Carol Cheney
Carol Jean Cheney, 83, of Burbank, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019, with family by her side. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 Oak Park Avenue, Stickney, Illinois, for family starting at 1 p.m. and the public from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. A chapel prayer will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. with burial following. The full obituary can be found at: www.mountauburnfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
