|
|
Carol Jean Coate, age 88, passed away January 26, 2020 at Michaelson Health Care Center in Batavia, IL. Devoted daughter of the late Jeannette (nee Fosdyke) and the late Harry B. Coate. Carol received a BA Degree from Wheaton College and went on to receive a Master's Degree from National College of Education in Evanston, IL. Carol taught for the Chicago Public Schools and also the Elmhurst School District teaching at Lincoln School. Member and longtime organist at Grace Bible Church in Elmhurst. Graveside service will be held at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Grand Ave. and County Line Rds. , Elmhurst, at 1:00 P.M., Friday, February 7, 2020. Please meet at the cemetery office. Arrangements entrusted to Ahlgrim Funeral Home, Elmhurst, IL. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020