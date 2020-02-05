Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Emblem Cemetery
Grand and County Line Rds.
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Coate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jean Coate


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jean Coate Obituary
Carol Jean Coate, age 88, passed away January 26, 2020 at Michaelson Health Care Center in Batavia, IL. Devoted daughter of the late Jeannette (nee Fosdyke) and the late Harry B. Coate. Carol received a BA Degree from Wheaton College and went on to receive a Master's Degree from National College of Education in Evanston, IL. Carol taught for the Chicago Public Schools and also the Elmhurst School District teaching at Lincoln School. Member and longtime organist at Grace Bible Church in Elmhurst. Graveside service will be held at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Grand Ave. and County Line Rds. , Elmhurst, at 1:00 P.M., Friday, February 7, 2020. Please meet at the cemetery office. Arrangements entrusted to Ahlgrim Funeral Home, Elmhurst, IL. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -