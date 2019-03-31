On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Carol Klus (nee Mueller), loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 84. Carol was born on December 28, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. Carol attended and graduated Chicago Teachers College. She married John Klus in 1957 and raised two children in Norridge, Illinois. Carol loved to travel, fish, play her penny slots and spend time with family and friends. Carol also loved her chocolate and was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy (nee Siedel), her father, Charles Mueller, and her sister, Barbara McIntyre. Carol is survived by her husband John, her children, Jeanette (Frank) Bottiglieri and John (Lisa) Klus. She loved her grandchildren Jackie, Courtney, Johnny and Mike. A celebration of life, and a toast 'to happy days' will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Edelweiss Restaurant, 7650 Irving Park Road, Norridge, Illinois at 11:30 am. Donations in Carol's name can be sent to the or . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary