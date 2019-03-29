Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kuntzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jean Kuntzman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Jean Kuntzman Obituary
Carol Jean Kuntzman nee Smutny. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Kuntzman. Loving mother of Bobby (Rosi) Kuntzman, Rhonda Kuntzman & Tracy (Steven) Prusinski. Cherished grandmother of Nick, Christian and Alex. Dear sister of the late Judith & Thomas Kowalski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Monday, 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4660 W. 94th St. in Oak Lawn for a Service at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now