Carol Jean Kuntzman nee Smutny. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Kuntzman. Loving mother of Bobby (Rosi) Kuntzman, Rhonda Kuntzman & Tracy (Steven) Prusinski. Cherished grandmother of Nick, Christian and Alex. Dear sister of the late Judith & Thomas Kowalski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Monday, 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4660 W. 94th St. in Oak Lawn for a Service at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019