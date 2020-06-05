Carol Jean Miller
1942 - 2020
Carol Jean (nee Seegers) Miller, 78 of Mundelein. Beloved wife of LeRoy Miller; loving mother of Jeffery (Maribel), Glenn (Rebecca) and the late Gregory Miller; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Jonah and Luke; fond sister of the late Larry Seegers. Funeral and interment services were held private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moody Bible Institute or The Orchard Evangelical Free Church. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
