Carol Jeanne Rossmann Strand, age 85, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Preceded in death by cherished husband C. Robert "Bob"Strand and daughter Barbara Anderson. Survived by her children Joni, Laurie and Mark (Tracey) and grandchildren Cory, David, Justin and Karly. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning 11:00 AM followed by Memorial Service at 2:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Rd, Lake Zurich IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sierra Club and Arbor Day Foundation. Further information may be found at www.ahlgrimffs.com or 847-540-8871.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019