|
|
Carol Joy Cunningham, 73, of Northbrook, passed away December 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 50 years of William Cunningham; loving mother of David (Magan) and Eric Cunningham; cherished grandmother of Jackson and Connor Cunningham; dear sister of Willard Askew and Susan Askew Stewart; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Carol received her Master's in Education from University of Missouri. She was Professional artist and photographer. Carol was also a Congressional staffer for Congressman John Porter, 10th District, IL. for 7 years, and then worked for the Social Security Administration for 11 years. She served for ten years on Northbrook District 28 School Board and was President of the Northfield Township Board of School Trustees for 15 years. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, January 11 from 2 to 4 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A memorial service will be held in Whitefish Bay, Wi in mid spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020