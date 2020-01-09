Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Joy Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Joy Cunningham Obituary
Carol Joy Cunningham, 73, of Northbrook, passed away December 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 50 years of William Cunningham; loving mother of David (Magan) and Eric Cunningham; cherished grandmother of Jackson and Connor Cunningham; dear sister of Willard Askew and Susan Askew Stewart; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Carol received her Master's in Education from University of Missouri. She was Professional artist and photographer. Carol was also a Congressional staffer for Congressman John Porter, 10th District, IL. for 7 years, and then worked for the Social Security Administration for 11 years. She served for ten years on Northbrook District 28 School Board and was President of the Northfield Township Board of School Trustees for 15 years. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, January 11 from 2 to 4 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A memorial service will be held in Whitefish Bay, Wi in mid spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -