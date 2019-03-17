|
|
Carol Joyce Becvar, of Gallatin, TN, formerly of Arlington Hts., IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born on January 28, 1946, Carol was the beloved wife of John J. Becvar, Jr., loving mother of John E. (James Walsh) and Michael D. Becvar, loved daughter of the late Dr. Nicholas and Jesse Francona, sister of Marie (Richard) Beger, Barbara (the late Barry) O'Connor and the late Nicholas T. Francona, DDS. Sister in law of Patricia A. (the late Joseph) O'Connor, aunt to 8 and great aunt to 15. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 8:30am-10:30am at the Hendersonville Funeral Home (353 E Main St; Hendersonville, TN 37075) with a Mass of Christian Burial following at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 11am. Interment will follow the Mass at Hendersonville Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , Tennessee Chapter (PO Box 96011; Washington D.C. 20090-6011). www.hendersonvillefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019